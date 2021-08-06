Police seizes Hashish oil worth Rs 6 crore, arrests 4

Bengaluru: Karnataka police on Friday arrested 4 people and recovered Hashish oil worth Rs 6 crore from them. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police informed that the arrested include the ‘kingpin’ of the racket named Nabaran Chakma. The other arrested were identified as Mobin Babu, Tarun Kumar Lalchand and a foreign national Roland Rodney Rozer.

‘We have seized 15 kg Hashish oil, 10 kg marijuana, apart from ecstasy tablets, cocaine and LSD strips. Cases have been registered at Hennur and Byappanahalli police stations,’ said joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil. Patil also informed that Nabaran Chakma had been on the run for the last two years.

As per the police, the racket had been operating from an apartment and supplied Hashish oil to businessmen, software professionals, college students, and other elite customers throughout the city.

Police also informed that a total of 530 grams of charas balls and four hydro ganja plants were also seized during the raids.