Producer Vibhu Agrawal booked for allegedly sexually harassing woman in office storeroom

Vibhu Agrawal, the CEO of film production firm Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd, has been charged with sexually harassing a woman, the Mumbai Police said. In addition to Agrawal, the company’s country head, Anjali Raina has been booked.

According to a tweet from ANI, the complaint has been filed under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code in Mumbai. ‘Police have registered a case against Vibhu Agrawal, the CEO of film production company Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, under Section 354 of IPC in Mumbai. Anjali Raina, the company’s country head has also been booked: Mumbai Police,’ read the tweet.

Maharashtra | Police have registered a case against Vibhu Agrawal, the CEO of film production company Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, under Section 354 of IPC in Mumbai. Anjali Raina, the company's country head has also been booked: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Ullu has made headlines for its filthy and sexual material. On August 4, an FIR was filed against the two suspects at the Amboli police station. The police further informed that a 28-year-old woman was molested in the storeroom of Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd’s Andheri office.

Vibhu Agrawal had previously stated in an interview with ETimes in May, this year that the notion of risque material was shifting to family entertainment. ‘With ULLU 2.0 about 60 percent of our content has shifted towards making family shows and it is not regulation but we needed to change the perception of our platform. We also have a family and people do look at you differently when you speak about ULLU, which we want to change. It is also not about whether the actor agrees to do an intimate scene or no, as we only have new faces and if one actor refuses there are four others waiting in line to replace him, he said.