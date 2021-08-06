State government extends lockdown

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the state for two more weeks till August 23. The government also announced that schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1. Schools can function with 50% attendance and by following all Standard Operating Procedures.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned offering of prayers by common public in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The government has also allowed medical Colleges and other medical-related institutions including nursing colleges to reopen from August 16.

The government also warned of strict action against shops violating the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.