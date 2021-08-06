Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. As per the trade analysts, the losses in the Reliance Industries Limited has weighed upon the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended 215 points lower at 54,277.72. NSE Nifty settled at 16,238.20, lower by 56 points. The overall market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange was positive as 1822 shares ended higher and 1389 shares ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Indian Oil, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries Limited, Cipla, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, JSW Steel and Nestle India.