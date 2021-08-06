Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses in semifinals

Tokyo: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semifinals of men’s 65-kilogram wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. Rio Olympics bronze medal winner and three-time world champion Haji Aliyev defeated the Indian wrestler by 12-5.

Second seeded Punia will now contest for the Bronze in the Repechage round. Punia had won gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and silver at the 2019 World Championships.

Earlier India’s Deepak Punia lost to Myles Nazem Amine of San Marino in the 86-kilogram category.