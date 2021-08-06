Updated travel green list released by European agency

Paris: The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has released the updated travel green list of European countries. The agency has included several regions that reported low number of Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks in the list.

The following countries are included in the updated green list: Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Regions of Norway: Rogaland, Telemark, Vestfold, Oslo, Buskerud, Ostfold, Akershus, Oppland, Hedmark, Sor-Trondelag, Nord-Trondelag, Nordland, Regions of Croatia: Middle Croatia, Slavonia, and Regions of Italy: Apulia, Molise, Aosta Valley.

Traveling to these regions are declared as low-risk by the ECDC.

Countries are also placed on the green list if they register less than 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days and have a test positivity rate of less than 4%.

Based on the data provided by ECDC, the average rate of persons who have been fully vaccinated per country placed in the green list is approximately 50%, with Hungary being the leading country (64.8%), followed by Austria (63.1%), Germany (62.6%) and Czech Republic (55.6%).