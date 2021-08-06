Yogi Adityanath will not be allowed to hoist the national flag: Pro-Khalistan group issues threat

Lucknow: A pro-Khalistan terror group, Sikh for Justice (SFJ) on Friday has issued a threat that it will not allow Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

The Uttar Pradesh police received an audio message from a man identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He also warned that thermal plants in the state will be shut down on the same say. He claimed that western areas in Uttar Pradesh from Saharanpur to Rampur will be taken over by Khalistan.

Uttar Pradesh police is trying to track the source and check the authenticity of the audio.

Earlier, similar warnings were issued against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The Himachal Pradesh Police booked Pannun for sedition for issuing a threat to Chief Minister Thakur.

SFJ based in The USA and Canada is demanding a Sikh Referendum 2020. The separatist group aims at establishing an ‘independent and sovereign country in Punjab’.