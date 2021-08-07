‘Being active on social media should be part of everyone’s daily routine’: Yogi Adityanath to BJP workers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked every party worker to be active on social media. The BJP leader asked party workers to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led governments on the social media. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said this while addressing a workshop of the IT and social media department of BJP in the state.

‘We do not try to bring the truth in front of people and this is our shortcoming. The opposition takes advantage of it’, said Adityanath.

‘We will have to move forward positively in a professional manner and with a strategy that will force the opposition to go on the back foot. We must tell the people about the achievements of the governments’, he added.

Being active on social media should be part of everyone’s daily routine. The media industry has undergone vast changes in the last two decades and today, we cannot separate ourselves from it. Hence, it must be used in an effective way to influence lives positively said the UP CM to BJP workers.