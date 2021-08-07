Billionaire Branson’s Virgin Galactic to charge $450,000 for a space flight ticket

Spaceship firm Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N) said it will open ticket sales on Thursday for space flights starting at $450,000 a seat, weeks after the billionaire founder Richard Branson’s high-profile voyage to the edge of space.

On July 11, Branson flew more than 50 miles over the New Mexico desert in a Virgin Galactic rocket plane and returned safely in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test journey to space, a significant milestone for a company he founded 17 years ago.

On Thursday, the company’s stock climbed 5% in extended trade.

Also Read: Australian boxer breaks stereotypes by wearing nail polish, pics go viral

Virgin Galactic had bagged clearance to carry passengers to space from the US aviation safety authority in June.

The company plans to provide three customer options: a single-seat, a multi-seat package and a full-flight buyout. Sales will begin with the firm’s large roster of ‘early hand-raisers,’ the company said.