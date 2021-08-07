China launches new measures to protect the capital city form Coronavirus infection

Beijing: Chinese government has stepped up measures to protect the capital city, Beijing from coronavirus infection. The Chinese authorities took this decision as the highly infectious Delta variant is spreading across the country.

107 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Friday. On Thursday, the number was 124. As per the National Health Commission, 75 of the new cases were locally transmitted. On Thursday, the number was 80. Most of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

The local officials urged the people who were outside Beijing to postpone their return to the city temporarily. The authorities also decided to strengthen the epidemic prevention measures at railways, highways and airports.

Long-distance bus transport in and out of Beijing from other regions except the neighbouring city of Tianjin and province of Hebei will be suspended from Aug. 8.

Some local governments have been called out by Beijing for lowering their guard, leading to the spread of the Delta variant from multiple sources. Some cities in the country had already started mass testing to detect carriers of infection. The local governments also imposed inter-city travel restrictions and all gatherings.

As of Aug. 6, mainland China had recorded 93,605 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.