Covid-19 guidelines violation: Case registered against Mammootty, Ramesh Pisharodi

Kozhikode: Kerala police registered case under the Epidemic Diseases Act against Malayalam superstar Mammootty and actor-director Ramesh Pisharodi for violating Covid-19 protocols during an event at Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The Elathur police said that around 300 people gathered near Mamooty at the hospital for the inauguration of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery service.

Police has collected photographs and video footage of the event. Police also booked producer Anto Joseph and some hospital management staff on the same charge.

Also Read: Breaking News: Twitter temporarily suspends Rahul Gandhi’s account

The people attended the event did not maintain Physical distancing protocol to be followed. Though they followed the protocol at the beginning of the event, it was missing later when several invitees behaved irresponsibly, said the police.

Meanwhile, hospital sources denied deliberate violations of norms. They claimed that the presence of celebrities had evoked some unexpected response from fans.