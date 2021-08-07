External Affairs Minister meets Qatari special envoy, discusses situation in Afghan

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Qatar’s special envoy on Afghanistan, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani. Both the leaders discussed the present situation in Afghanistan. Al-Qahtani who arrived in New Delhi on Friday met senior officials in the Indian foreign ministry including JP Singh, joint secretary in charge of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.

‘Pleased to receive Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani. Shared the Indian perspective on recent developments in Afghanistan. Also, the concerns of the region that I heard during recent interactions’, tweeted Jaishankar.

‘Rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected’, the minister said in another post.

The Taliban have established an office in the Qatari capital Doha that they have used for discussions with the US. The agreement between the US and the Taliban on a pullout of US troops was signed last year in Doha.

On Friday, India had organized a discussion on Afghanistan at the UN Security Council in its capacity as the president of the Council for the month of August.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militants had captured two provincial capitals – Zaranj in Nimroz province and Sheberghan, the provincial headquarters of Jawzjan in the last 24 hours.