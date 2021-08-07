‘How can a government take care of the people if it is not able to satisfy even its MLAs’: BJP

Jaipur: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh accused that the people of Rajasthan is suffering due to the fighting in the ruling Congress party.

‘How can a government take care of the people of the state if it is not able to satisfy even its MLAs’, said BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh.

The BJP leader said that the party is preparing for a mass movement against the state government over issues like farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance, pending recruitment, and deteriorating law and order. Arun Singh also accused that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is trying to ‘save itself by delaying’ cabinet expansion and he has no concern for the people.

‘Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot does not even leave his house. Now, his government is trying to save itself by delaying the changes in the cabinet. Within no time, the entire cabinet in Karnataka was changed but the Rajasthan government is giving excuses’ said Singh.

‘The people of the state are feeling cheated due to the flawed policies of this government,’ he said.