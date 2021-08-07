‘In the coming three years, the entire country will get highways of American standard’, says Nitin Gadkari

Baroda: Union Highways and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that in the next three years the country will get highways of American standard. The union minister said this on Saturday while dedicating the four-lane elevated corridor in Deesa town of Banaskantha jointly with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

‘National highways are growing at a very fast pace under the leadership of Modiji. In the coming three years, the entire country will get highways of American standard, so I believe. At one time we were constructing two km of road per day, and today we are constructing 38 km per day’, said Gadkari.

The Union Minister said that the ministry has under taken several projects in Gujarat and also urged Chief Minister to solve the issues of land acquisition to quicken the pace of infrastructure development.

‘I would request the Chief Minister (Rupani) to personally offer his guidance so that a way is found soon to resolve the issues of land acquisition. This will certainly help expedite (road construction) projects being undertaken in Gujarat,’ said the Minister.

The Highways Ministry is going to launch 1,080 km (road construction) projects worth Rs 25,370 crore in Gujarat under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The project aims at building highways from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and then cover the entire string of Himalayan territories. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is another project launched by the ministry. Gujarat’s eight-lane Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a part of it and it passes through 7 districts in the state.

‘This expressway will prove to be a big boon for tribals and backward areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The highway will bring industry and trade which will benefit farmers. The expressway will work as a growth engine and will certainly take Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to the path of growth’, he added.

The Union Minister also informed that 125-km stretch connecting Vadodara to Kim in south Gujarat at an investment of Rs 8,711 crore will be completed by December 2021 and 109-km Dholera-Ahmedabad Expressway, which is being constructed for Rs 3,000 crore, will be completed by March 2023.