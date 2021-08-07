Know how Actor Sonu Sood surprises street hawker? Watch video

Srinagar: Bollywood star Sonu Sood, who is in Srinagar to discuss the new film policy of the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, surprised a street hawker by visiting his stall and hawking his stuff.
Sonu Sood visited the streets of a flea market in Batmaloo in the city and started communicating with Shameem Khan, who has been selling shoes and slippers for over a decade.
The 48-year-old actor, who has gained public acclaim for his support of migrant workers during the pandemic, inquired about the slippers’ prices and asked Khan for a discount.
Afterward, Sonu Sood urged his fans to visit Mr. Khan’s stall. ‘Whoever wants to buy shoes, come to Shameem Bhai’s stall and he will give you a discount if you take my name,’ said the actor on Instagram.
‘Kitna discount doge? (how much discount would you offer?’, the actor asked, to which khan said, ’20 percent.’
