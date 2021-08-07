Man dies after Bluetooth headphones explode during a call in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: A 28-year-old man died after his Bluetooth headphone gadget burst, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred when the victim, Rakesh Kumar Nagar was studying for a competitive examination at his home in Udaipuria hamlet of Chomu town in Jaipur district on Friday, they added.

According to authorities, he was using the Bluetooth headphone gadget while it was hooked into an electrical socket. The gadget detonated unexpectedly, knocking Nagar out. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. Both his ears were injured.

The guy was brought to the facility in an unconscious state, said Dr. L N Rundla of Siddhivinayak Hospital. He died during treatment at the hospital. The man probably died of cardiac arrest, Rundla added.

Rakesh, the eldest of his siblings, got married in February, this year, the police said.