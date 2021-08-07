Marriage between Muslim & non-Muslim illegal, unfortunate: AIMPLB

New Delhi: Marriage between Muslims and non-Muslims has been labelled ‘regretful’ and ‘unfortunate’ by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

The seven-point order also addressed the usage of cell phones, stating that parents must keep a watch on their children and that co-educational institutions should not enrol girls.

According to the Sharia, such weddings are prohibited and acting general secretary of the AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, warned that parents, guardians and representatives of mosques and madrassas across the country must do all possible to prevent them.

The Maulana said that marriage between a Muslim and a polytheist non-Muslim is not considered legitimate in Islam. ‘Even if it appears to be valid by societal standards, it is not considered legal in the eyes of Sharia.’

The number of inter-religious marriages with non-Muslims is growing as a result of a lack of religious education, parental ‘nurturing’ and a co-working culture. AIMPLB, according to Rahmani, has come across Muslim females who have married non-Muslim boys only to endure problems or even death.

This is the primary reason for our plea, in which we encouraged parents and guardians to be watchful and assist young boys and girls, he explained.

Also Read: Unfortunate: Congress MP after Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed

According to the statement, parents should not delay their children’s marriages, particularly for girls, because ‘late marriages give birth to more such difficulties.’ It also asked mosque Imams and other clergies to have conversations with Muslims about the drawbacks of interfaith marriages.

Meanwhile, Muslim cleric Sufiyan Nizami defended AIMPLB’s remark, claiming that India is experiencing reverse Love Jihad. ‘Muslim girls across the country are lured and converted in the name of love. Muslim girls should marry a Muslim only and the statement issued by AIMPLB is aimed to alert Muslim parents,’ he added.