Never – ending controversy- Will Mukesh be ousted from his latest publicized reality show ?

Trivandrum: After the Mukesh – Methil Devika divorce news and controversy, there have been problems with Mukesh’s TV shows. It appears that Mukesh is no longer on a popular Malayalam reality show that has already started shooting and has already completed four episodes. It appears to be related to the actor’s divorce.

There are even reports among the channels that Mukesh has been devalued among family audiences. However, there are reports that Mukesh himself walked away from the program without responding to the latest controversy. The problems in Methil Devika – Mukesh‘s marriage are likely to affectMukesh’s career as well.

Mukesh’s Badai Bungalow, which was telecast on Asianet was one of his very popular tv shows. The program was also discontinued later. After becoming an MLA, the controversies continued. At the moment, the channel has not revealed any details about the new reality series.

Where did Mukesh go wrong?

Since he left his first wife Saritha, rumors are rife around the actor. Often, the star was trapped by his telephone calls. Because of his immaturity, even as a member of parliament, he has often strained relations with the CPM.

The defeat of Mukesh in the Kollam constituency was initially predicted. He was even accused of not even looking back at his constituency during his time as an MLA. Yet again, at the mercy of the CPM, he remained in the Assembly. Mukesh, however, has not responded to any reports of his divorce so far. In response to many phone calls, Mukesh said there was no such thing.