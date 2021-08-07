Sherni, Soorarai Pottru nominated for Best Film at IFFM

The nominations for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s annual awards presentation have been revealed. Among other significant films, Ludo, Sherni, Soorarai Pottru and God on the Balcony received top nominations this year. The award ceremony, which will be overseen by a jury, will take place digitally on August 20th.

The IFFM is an annual film festival held in Melbourne, Australia, that promotes the finest of Indian cinema. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IFFM 2021, which will take place this month, will be hosted virtually. During the festival, around 100 films will be shown. Because of the dominance of OTT shows, the festival will award Best Series and Best Performance in a Series in the Actor and Actress categories, respectively.

Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, Sherni, directed by Amit Masurkar, Soorarai Pottru (Tamil), starring and produced by Suriya and directed by Sudha Kongara and God on the Balcony, an Assamese film starring Harish Khanna and directed by Biswajeet Bora, are among the titles on this list. Shut Up Sona, W.O.M.B and About Mumma are among the nominees for Best Documentary this year.