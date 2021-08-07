State government extends night curfew, imposes Section 144 till August 16

Bengaluru: The Karnataka state government extended the night curfew by one hour. As per the new order, the night curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the night curfew began from 10 pm.

‘Night curfew will now be imposed from 9 pm till 5 am daily. At present, the same used to be in place only from 10 pm,’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory order Section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be imposed in the state capital, Bengaluru till August 16. The government also announced weekend curfew in 8 districts including Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi which share borders with Maharashtra and Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar which share border with Kerala.

Karnataka has intensified Covid testing at inter-state borders with Kerala and Maharashtra to prevent the spread of infection.