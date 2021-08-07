Will rise up like the Phoenix, overcoming all odds, says Afghan Vice President

Kabul: Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh claimed that the country will overcome the threat posed by Taliban and will come out like phoenix. The Afghan leader also said that Pakistan’s attempt to make the country its protectorate would not succeed.

‘We will overcome this. We will come out stronger and wiser. We will be knowing our enemies, friends, half friends and fake ones too. We will come out like phoenix. It is absolutely impossible for a shaky Pakistani State to make us a protectorate. Countdown to moment of reversal,’ Saleh said.

A strong critic of Pakistan and Taliban, Saleh had on Tuesday took part in a civilian protest against the Taliban and Pakistan in Kabul. Saleh and other Afghanistan leaders blame Pakistan and its intelligence agency for and supporting the Taliban terrorists.

Earlier, Saleh had said that Pakistan Army is the architect, strategic master and low-profile supplier of the terrorist outfit Taliban.

‘The reality is that Pak army is the architect, strategic master & low profile supplier of the ongoing full scale terror invasion in my country,’ Saleh said.

Saleh also trolled Pakistan last month by posting a ‘Historic’ picture of the Pakistan Army’s surrender to the Indian Army in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.