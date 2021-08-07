Yo Yo Honey Singh reacts to wife Shalini Talwar’s domestic violence allegations

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has broken his silence about the domestic abuse and infidelity allegations made against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. In a statement he shared on social media late Friday, the Punjabi rapper said that he is responding to the allegations now because his family – his parents and sister – have also been targeted.

Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence complaint against him at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi earlier this week. Shalini asked for a compensation of Rs 10 crore.

In a note, Honey Singh wrote, ‘I’m deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and they comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.’

He further noted that those who have worked with him are aware about his relationship with his wife, ‘I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.’

‘The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire we to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh,’ he concluded.

Shalini Talwar claims to have suffered physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse in her complaint. She also noted that Honey Singh had beaten her many times over the last few years and has constantly lived in fear after he and his family threatened her with physical harm.