Dad crying from above: Jeev Milkha Singh on Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold victory

Neeraj Chopra won India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics with a spectacular performance. It was India’s first gold medal in the current Tokyo Olympics, as well as the country’s second individual gold medal, after Abhinav Bindra’s feats in Beijing 2008.

With his historic performance, he increased India’s medal tally at the current Games to seven, the country’s highest-ever total, surpassing the previous high of six medals achieved during the 2012 London Olympics.

Milkha Singh, the great sprinter known as the ‘Flying Sikh,’ wanted India to win an Olympic gold medal. He came close to earning a gold at the 1960 Olympics, but the disappointment prompted him to proclaim his desire to see India win an Olympic gold before he died.

‘What a show @Neeraj_chopra1! Dad waited so many years for this to happen. His dream has finally come true with India’s first athletic gold. I am crying as I tweet this. And I am sure dad is crying up above. Thank you for making this happen,’ Jeev Milkha Singh, golfer and son of Milkha Singh tweeted.

Milkha Singh had set a national record in the 400m race at the Rome Olympics and it stood for almost 40 years. He won four Asian Games gold medals and was the only Indian athlete to win an individual athletics gold medal at a Commonwealth Games until Krishna Poonia won the discus throw at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.