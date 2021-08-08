State government extends Covid curfew till August 16

Panaji: Goa government extended the Covid-19 curfew imposed in the state till August 16. The curfew was imposed in May 9 and it has been extended several times since then.

The state government had earlier allowed to shops and malls to open from 7 am to 6 pm. The government also allowed to open saloons, gyms and outdoor sports complex/stadium.

As per the new guidelines, a negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate (both doses) is mandatory for people coming from other states to Goa.

‘The positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1.8 to 2%. A negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate (both doses) is mandatory to visit Goa. We’ll put down new SOPs in view of the upcoming festivals’, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

On Sunday, 69 new cases were reported taking the total tally to 1,71,883. The death toll is at 3160.