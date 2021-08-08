UAE announces more relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in UAE announce more relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has increased the capacity at shopping malls, hotels, cinemas and eateries to 80%. In restaurants and cafes, 10 people can be seated at one table, but they must wear face mask while away from their tables. Events can be hosted at 60% of capacity, provided attendees maintain an adequate social distance and wear masks.

Capacity in public transport has been increased to 75%. Wedding halls can host 60% of capacity, but the total number of guests must not exceed 300.

Meanwhile, only fully vaccinated residents will be allowed to attend events and exhibitions in the UAE. They must also submit a Covid-negative result issued no more than 48 hours prior to the event. The same must be presented via AlHosn app for entry.