Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands central law against conversion

Lucknow: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the Union government to make a law against forced religious conversion. Surendra Jain international joint general secretary of VHP demanded this. Jain also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing law against forced conversion in the State.

‘But the recent events in Loni area of Ghaziabad proved that it is a pan Indian racket and hence requires a central law’, said jain.

‘When a private member bill against forced conversion was brought in Chhattisgarh assembly, it was nixed by members of the Congress’, said Jain.

Also Read: State government extends lockdown, lifts night curfew

The VHP leader also said that VHP and Bajrang Dal had identified 70 sensitive spots in western Uttar Pradesh from where Hindus were seeking mass exodus out of fear. ‘We will nurture self-confidence in Hindus who are living in areas where they are in a minority. It has been decided that every village will have a Bajrang Dal akhara and a Durga Vahini centre. And we believe, the region will shed the tag of ‘mini-Pakistan’, said the VHP leader.