Anupam Shyam, a veteran actor, has passed away

Anupam Shyam, a veteran actor who was admitted to a city hospital here last week with a kidney infection, died on Monday from multiple organ failure, according to his friend actor Yashpal Sharma. The 63-year-old actor is best known for his roles in the TV show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’ and films such as ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Bandit Queen.’

Sharma said Shyam breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan. ‘The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago. I was at the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan.’ His body is still there in the hospital. ‘It’ll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day,’ Sharma told.

Shyam has appeared in films such as ‘Satya’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Ais’ and ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya,’ which aired on Star Plus in 2009. He had just started filming season two of his show ‘Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya.’

Shyam was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after collapsing during his dialysis, according to Anurag.

The actor’s family had also sought assistance from his entertainment industry friends for his treatment.