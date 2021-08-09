Congress leader requests Prime Minister to raise the vaccine quota

Kolkata: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested Prime Minister to raise the vaccine quota for West Bengal. The Congress MP wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter.

‘In the wake of imminent danger of Covid third wave in the country, I wish to flag your attention to the sad state of vaccination drive in West Bengal. The state has a population of more than ten crores. I am given to understand that up to 2nd August, 2021, approximately 3,00,65,845 persons have been vaccinated. Seventy per cent of the population is still awaiting protection from the virus. Given the dense population of the state, there is a lurking danger of a Covid explosion in the state’, wrote Chowdhury. The Congress leader requested the PM to ‘do the needful to increase the quota of Covid vaccines’ for the state.

Also Read: Religious gatherings caused the increase in Covid cases in Kerala: Reveals Govt panel director

West Bengal reported 749 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Saturday. As many as 2,71,896 people were administered vaccine shots on Sunday, taking the overall number to over 2,18,39,280.