Department of Health in Abu Dhabi warns PCR test providers against flouting fixed price

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has asked the Covid-19 test providers in the emirate to follow the price fixed by the authority for the nasal swab test. Service providers who violate the fixed price of UAE Dirham 65 will face fine or a ban from offering services, said the authority. The rate includes swab collection, testing and reporting of results.

‘The fixed price for the PCR test is applied to both regular and urgent services. If any healthcare provider is not in compliance with this protocol, they will be terminated from providing PCR testing services and fines will be issued as per applicable legislations’, the Department of Health said.

Earlier in June, the authority fined a service provider for failing to provide PCR tests at the fixed cost.

The rate was at 370 dirhams in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic and it was reduced several times since then. The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi had fixed the price at 65 dirhams in March. More than 67.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country till date.

The authority urged residents to inform it of any breaches of the pricing regulation by calling (02) 419 3845 or emailing [email protected]