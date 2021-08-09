DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Mizoram

Aug 9, 2021, 11:52 pm IST

Aizwal: A moderately intense earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Mizoram on Monday at 9.18 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 100 km South of Thenzaw.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Also Read:  IMD predicts heavy rain fall in these states 

Earlier on Friday an earthquake of low intensity of 3.4 magnitude hit Bishnupur district.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 9, 2021, 11:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button