Expo 2020 Dubai: Know the eligibility criteria for free tickets

Dubai: The biggest international event, the Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. This will be the world’s biggest business event and first world exposition to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The tickets for the event were on sale online at expo2020dubai.com last month. It will also be available through more than 2,500 Authorized Ticket Resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

One-day ticket is priced at Dh 95, multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days are priced at Dh 195 and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months are priced at Dh 495.

The organizers of the expo has also announced free complimentary tickets.

Below is the list of people eligible for free entry into the Expo:

> People of determination (50% discount for the companion)

> Visitors aged 60 years and above

> Children under the age of 18

> Students holding a valid ID from any academic institution in the world

> Emirates airline passengers flying to Dubai

> Emirates airline transit passengers with a layover of over 6 hours