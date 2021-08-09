Fort Kochi beach opens for visitors

Kochi: Popular tourist destination in Kerala, Fort Kochi beach opened for visitors today. Earlier, the Kerala government had eased Covid-19 restrictions and the authorities to reopen tourist spots in the state.

Kerala government had lifted the lockdown imposed on Saturdays and allowed shops and other commercial establishments to operate for six days a week.

‘Designated persons shall be engaged at the entry points of the mall to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols including masks, hand sanitizers, temperature checking, social distancing, and other conditions are taken care of for entering into shops are strictly followed. Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly’, said the order issued by the government.

Meanwhile however , triple lock – down restrictions have been imposed on areas with the high spread of the virus and only essential services will be allowed into the micro containment zones.

Kerala reported 18,607 coronavirus cases and 93 deaths on Sunday. Thus, the death toll surged to 17,747. At present there are 176,572 active cases under medical treatment in the state. The test positivity rate is at 13.87%.