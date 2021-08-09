Inter-state racket of fake currency notes busted in Odisha, six held

Six people were arrested in connection with an inter-state ring that manufactured and circulated counterfeit currency notes in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, according to police. According to a senior officer, a team of police officers recovered fake notes in denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 200 with a total face value of Rs 13.85 lakh from their possession.

According to Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar, four of the six arrested people are from Bargarh district and two are from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. Two of the six accused people, according to the police, gave a Rs 100 note to a tea stall owner after drinking the beverage, but the vendor refused to accept it.

They got into an altercation, and the tea stall owner filed a police report, according to the officer. The police started an investigation after receiving the complaint and discovered the Rs 100 note was fake, he said, adding that the two people were arrested.

During interrogation, the two gave inputs about four others involved in the racket, the officer said. ‘Four others were also arrested and a motorcycle, papers, a whitener and a printer were seized from their possession,’ he added.