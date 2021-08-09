Man kills roommate and dumps body, sleeps off

Delhi: A 26-year-old man in Nagpur, Maharashtra, killed his 35-year-old roommate over a petty quarrel, then disposed of his body before returning to sleep peacefully. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Nagpur’s Dabha neighbourhood, following an altercation between Raju Nandeshwar and the accused Devansh Waghode.

They both shared a rented room and worked as car mechanics in a garage.

Nandeshwar was killed on the spot when Waghode stabbed him in the head with a sharp object. According to the police, he then dumped the body in an open plot, cleaned the room, and slept.

Locals, on the other hand, quickly noticed the body lying in an empty plot near the rented room and alerted the authorities. Waghode has been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code.