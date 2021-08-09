‘Never imagined’: Lionel Messi in tears as he confirms Barcelona exit

During a press conference in which he confirmed he is leaving Barcelona, Lionel Messi fought back tears, where he has played his entire career. Argentinian superstar, 34, six times a Ballon d’Or winner, has been out of contract since the end of June and Barca says they cannot support to keep him, with Paris Saint-Germain widely supposed to try to attract him to the Parc des Princes. ‘This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home — this is what we wanted more than anything,’ Messi said in a suit, struggling to hold back tears.

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

Last year he attempted to get out of his contract due to poor European performances by the club where he has won four Champions Leagues but instead stayed. Barcelona, which is facing enormous debts, had announced last month that they were in principle in agreement with the player on a new five-year deal at much-reduced wages.

‘The truth is I don’t know what to say,’ said Messi, who joined the Catalan giants at the age of 13. ‘After 21 years I am leaving with my three Catalan Argentine children,’ said Messi, who won 10 championships in the Premier League during his time at Barcelona.

‘I gave everything for this club from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye. In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and truth to tell I can’t think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years spent here — my entire life. I’m not ready for this,’ he said to a packed conference at the club as thousands of fans milled outside.