Only Dubai residents are allowed to land in Dubai: Air India Express

Passengers with a Dubai resident visa and GDRFA approval are allowed to enter Dubai Airport, according to a blog post by Air India Express.
‘Passengers having other Emirates resident visa are not permitted to arrive into Dubai Airport,’ the blog post read. Residents with ICA approved resident visas are permitted to travel to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah. Passengers from these emirates must obtain approval by submitting a request on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s website (ICA).
Later, Air India clarified that the information is not a requirement of Air India, but rather a requirement of the UAE Civil Aviation Authority.
Travel requirements for all passengers travelling to UAE:
- Negative RT-PCR test report having QR code, from authorized laboratories with 48 hours validity from the time of sample collection
- Rapid PCR test must be done within four hours of departure of the flight at the airport
- Undergo a PCR test at the arriving airport (UAE nationals are exempted from the above three requirements)
- Passengers may report to the airport 06 hours prior to departure
Additional rules for passengers arriving at Ras al-Khaimah Airports:
- 10 days home quarantine upon arrival
- PCR test on the 4th and the 8th day after arrival
- Adherence to wearing the tracking watch on arrival
Additional rules for passengers arriving into Abu Dhabi Airports:
- Applying the quarantine for 12 days for all arrivals
- The quarantine to be at home or institutional according to the condition and the requirements
- Passengers must take the PCR test on day 6 and day 11
