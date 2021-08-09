Opposition to support Union government on OBC bill

New Delhi: The opposition parties will support the Union government to pass the Constitution amendment bill which seeks to give power to states and Union Territories to make their own OBC lists.

‘The government is going to introduce the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament. We all leaders of various parties will support this bill, and we want this bill being introduced today (Monday) to be passed immediately after a discussion on it. We will peacefully support this bill. This issue is in the interest of backward classes and the country’, said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar aims Bill to restore the power of states to have their own lists of backward classes after identifying them.

Earlier on Monday morning, 15 opposition party leaders met at the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament complex to formulate a common strategy on issues like Pegasus phone tapping row and protest by farmers. The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, NC, IUML, LJD, RSP and the KC(M).

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is disrupted several times due to the protest by the Opposition parties. Parliament has failed to transact any significant business since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session. Some Bills, however, have been passed amid the din. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned following protests by Opposition members over various issues.