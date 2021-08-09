Security forces foil major terror bid, recover tiffin bomb, IED

Chandigarh: The Punjab police foiled a major terror bid ahead of Independence Day and recovered arms and ammunition including grenades, IEDs and tiffin bombs from Dalike village situated along the Indo-Pak border in the Amritsar district.

As per police, the arms and ammunition were smuggled from across the border using drones. Locals had raised an alarm on Sunday evening as they heard the sounds of drones.

Police recovered five hand grenades, hundred 9mm cartridges along with a tiffin bomb and three detonators. The IED was made using 2 kgs of RDX. The device also had a switch on it. Police claimed that the militants were planning a bomb blast on August 15.