Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 54,403, higher by 125 points. NSE Nifty ended 20 points higher at 16,258.

The overall market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange was negative as 2,039 shares ended lower while 1,290 closed higher. 9 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Infosys, Britannia Industries and Asia Paints. The top losers in the market were Tata Consumer Products, Coals India, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, ONGC and Indian Oil.