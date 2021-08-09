Taliban captures sixth provincial capital

Kabul: Taliban militants captured another provincial capital in Afghanistan. On Monday, the militants captured Aybak, capital of the northern province of Samangan and this is the sixth capital city captured by the militants.

‘Right now, the Taliban are fighting with Afghan forces to capture the police headquarters and compound of the provincial governor. Several parts of the capital have fallen to the Taliban’, said Ziauddin Zia, a lawmaker in Aybak.

Taliban had earlier captured Zaranj in the southern province of Nimroz, Sar-e-Pul, in the northern province of the same name, and Taloqan, in northeastern Takhar province, northern provincial capital of Kunduz and Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province.

The militants have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several cities.