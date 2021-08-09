Taliban executes a young woman for wearing tight clothes

According to reports, a young woman in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province was killed by the Taliban for wearing tight clothes and not being accompanied by a male relative. ‘The woman was shot dead in the village of Samar Qand, which is controlled by Taliban,’ reported Radio Azadi in Afghanistan.

The police identified the victim as Nazanin, 21 years old. The woman was attacked as she left her house and was boarding a vehicle to Mazar-e-Sharif. Nazanin was wearing a burqa (a veil that covers the face and body) at the time of the attack, according to the police.

However, the Taliban has denied allegations of killing the young woman. Afghan women living under Taliban control say that the outfit forbids them from working outside.

Taliban forces have been occupying territories in Afghanistan ahead of the formal withdrawal of US troops. The Taliban seized control of parts of the capital of Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan, on Sunday.