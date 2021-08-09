Covid-19: National capital implements color-coded action plan

New Delhi: Following the threat of COVID-19, the Delhi government plans to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) through which activities in the national capital will be restricted or relaxed. The Graded Response Action Plan takes into account three parameters — positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average occupancy of oxygenated beds in Delhi.

According to a detailed examination of these parameters, GRAP has recommended four color-coded alert levels and their criteria: yellow, amber, orange and red.

A ‘Yellow’ (Level-1) alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 percent or when new cases surpass 1,500 or oxygenated beds reach 500. The corresponding response will be to permit construction, manufacturing, and the opening of shops and establishments selling essential goods.

– Shops and establishments selling non-essential goods and services, as well as malls will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM. Each zone will be allowed to open only one weekly market with 50 percent of vendors.

The next level of alert, which is color-coded such as ‘Amber’ (L-2), would be in force if the positivity rate exceeded one percent, if there were 3,500 new cases, or if 700 oxygenated beds were occupied. The ‘Amber’ alert allows construction, manufacturing and the opening of shops and establishments of essential goods.

– Shops and establishments offering non-essential goods and services, and malls will be open 10 AM to 6 PM. In each zone, only one weekly market with 50 percent of vendors will be allowed.

‘Orange’ or L-3 alerts will be raised if the positivity rate crosses two percent or 9,000 new cases are reported or 1,000 oxygenated beds are full.

– Construction activities will be permitted with onsite labour whereas industrial activities will be restricted except those related to essential commodities and defence production.

– The malls and weekly markets will be closed, and only non-essential shops will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

A ‘Red’ alert (L-4) will be triggered if the positivity rate crosses five percent, new cases reach 16,000, or oxygenated beds occupy 3,000.

– Construction activities with onsite laborers and manufacturing of essential commodities, national security and defence-related productions will be allowed, while malls and weekly markets will be closed.

– Stand-alone shops can be opened.