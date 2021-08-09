Man murders wife by injecting cyanide into her drip bottle, arrested

Bharuch: A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly injecting cyanide into the drip bottle of his wife while she was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar town nearly a month ago, police said.

According to a police official, the crime was committed by the accused due to marital disharmony and was discovered through a forensic report received by the police on Friday, nearly a month after victim Urmila Vasava (34) died from chest pain while receiving treatment. The FSL report concluded that Vasava had been poisoned by cyanide injected into her body, which her husband procured from his place of work at an Ankleshwar factory.

As per the case details, Patel and Vasava had been married for about seven years, but their love had been tainted by an argument. The victim complained of chest pain on the morning of July 8 and was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

‘When the victim was undergoing treatment, the accused stealthily took out a cyanide tablet and made a solution out of it. He then injected the solution into the drip bottle attached to her using a syringe when the doctors and other hospital staff were not present there,’ the police official said. The victim died shortly after the fluid was injected into her body, and the police lodged a case of accidental death, said the police official.

As a result of a preliminary report from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) establishing that the cause of death was cyanide, police registered a case against Patel under section 302 of the IPC on Saturday before arresting him, said the police official.