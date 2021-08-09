Woman rushed to hospital after broken needle gets stuck in her vein

Chennai: Following a child delivery in Ooty on Saturday, a woman was taken to the Coimbatore Government Hospital after a broken cannula needle got stuck in her veins.

Sanjana and her husband, Suresh Bahadur, are daily wagers living near Raj Bhavan in Ooty. On Wednesday, Sanjana was admitted to the government hospital in Ooty, where she gave birth to her second child on Saturday, and immediately underwent a family planning procedure. During the procedure, she was given drips, and as the hospital staff was removing the equipment, they realized the cannula needle broke and got stuck inside her vein.

The hospital staff advised Sanjana’s family that she would need surgery for the removal of it and had to be taken to Coimbatore government hospital. Nevertheless, Sanjana’s relatives were upset to see her in pain and accused the hospital staff of being lethargic and ignorant. The relatives filed a complaint with the police, who took Sanjana to the hospital in Coimbatore.

Her life was saved after doctors struggled for 30 minutes to remove the broken needle from her vein. According to reports from the Coimbatore hospital, the patient’s vital signs are now stable.