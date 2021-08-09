Kolkata introduces 20 gm gold mask for goddess Durga

Kolkata: On Sunday, a goddess Durga idol wearing a 20-gram golden mask and having sanitization goods was uncovered at a puja pandal in Kolkata’s Baguiati area.

Although the idol’s preparation will take time, the theme has already been revealed on Sunday. This year’s Durga Puja paraphernalia included a gold mask, thermal gun, syringe and other medical supplies. The Puja organisers want to stress the importance of being safe and concentrating on health in the face of the global pandemic.

‘Please don’t consider the gold mask as a high-end accessory,’ said TMC MLA and Bengali singer Aditi Munshi after unveiling the idol at the Bandhu Mahal Club. ‘The thought behind this is that every daughter is a golden girl of Bengal, and every parent wishes to cover their daughter in gold. We have not placed the 20-gram gold mask as metal here. We have placed the mask to raise awareness and to promote the message that during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it’s critical to follow the doctor’s safety advice,’ she said.

In the wake of last year’s Covid-19 pandemic, the Calcutta High Court issued an injunction prohibiting anyone from attending Puja pandals. This year, however, many people are eager to visit Goddess Durga’s idols at various Puja pandals.