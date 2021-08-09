IMD predicts light to moderate rain in the national capital, nearby areas today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department said on Monday morning that light to moderate rain would be expected over the national capital and adjoining areas.

The weather agency tweeted, ‘On August 9, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Deoband, Amroha (U.P), Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur(Haryana) during next 2 hours.’

The Meteorological Department had forecast light rains for Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and nearby areas earlier on Sunday evening.

In a tweet, IMD wrote, ’08/08/2021: 21:00 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi,….’

Read also: Fully vaccinated people can travel in local trains from Aug. 15, says state govt

‘Bareilly, Badayun, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Viratnagar, Deeg, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,’ the weather agency tweeted.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality is moderate as a result of slow dispersion and scattered rain. For the next 3 days, due to stagnation and wind flow from the northwest side having low rainfall possible interference of dust/polluted air-mass will diminish the air quality index (AQI) to a higher side of the moderate category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi reported an AQI of 88 yesterday. The government agencies consider an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as ‘good’, 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 is ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and 401-500 is deemed as ‘severe’.