Terror attack: Village chief, a BJP member, and wife killed

Srinagar: Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, and his wife were shot dead in a terror attack on Monday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town.

J&K BJP leader Altaf Thakur said that Mr. Dar, the district head of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, and his wife were in the Lal Chowk neighborhood of the town when the terrorists opened fire. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment, but both died of their injuries.

BJP condemned the killing, calling it ‘barbaric’.

A deferred visual from ANI shows police and security forces standing by the side of a small road and keeping bystanders at bay. An ambulance can also be seen pulling away from the scene.

Mr. Dar, a BJP member from Kulgam’s Redwani, was a sarpanch or village chief. During last year’s District Development Council elections, he was unsuccessful. Mr. Dar was living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag at the time of his death.

Police had earlier reported that they had foiled an attack ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Authorities seized a cache of arms, ammunition, and grenades from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district – including two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese-made pistol, and four grenades.

The search was conducted jointly by the Border Security Force, the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the local police force in forests in the Mendhar region, SPS Sandhu, the BSF’s Deputy Inspector-General, told the news agency PTI. In total, AK-47 magazines with 257 rounds, a pistol magazine with 68 rounds, a radio set, 13 detonators, two mobile phones, 12 mobile chargers, and two nine-volt batteries were found.