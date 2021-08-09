UAE eases coronavirus rules

Dubai: UAE has announced more relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has announced the new guidelines. The authority said that local authorities in each emirate would now be responsible for overseeing and amending rules as they see fit, allowing for greater flexibility depending on the local situation.

As per the new guidelines, more people will be allowed to sit together at restaurant tables and hold larger weddings. Hotels will be allowed to operate at full capacity. A maximum of 300 people or 60% capacity can attend events including weddings. Those attending must wear masks unless seated and eating. Live events can be held with 60% seating capacity by maintaining distancing, mask-wearing and regular sanitization guidelines.

The capacity of the shopping malls and other shopping centers is raised to 80%. Also, cinemas, recreational facilities, galleries and museums will be allowed at 80 per cent operating capacity. Public transport can operate at 75 per cent capacity.

But only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter attending live events and exhibitions and they must also submit the result of PCR test taken in the previous 48 hours.

Earlier, authorities in Dubai had authority eased the rules to allow 10 people to sit at a table, 100 people at a wedding and 30 people at a private party, barbecue or dinner gathering. Hotels were already allowed to run at 100 per cent capacity in Dubai.