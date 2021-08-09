Vice President greets the nation on the eve of Quit India Movement Day

NEW DELHI: The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day.

‘I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day. The movement started with Gandhiji exhorting the countrymen with his powerful slogan, ‘do or die’ which infused a new energy into our independence movement and eventually forced the British to leave India

in 1947.

On this occasion, let us remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the Quit India Movement to free India from the colonial rule.

Today, let us also rededicate ourselves to eradicating poverty, illiteracy, inequality, corruption and social evils like casteism, communalism and gender discrimination from India.

Indian civilisation is rooted in the foundational values of ‘share and care’. This should be our guiding light as we foster harmony, brotherhood, mutual respect and shared responsibility in our society.

We must remember that despite all the differences in the way we dress, the

language we speak or the religion we practice, we are all Indians first and we should be proud of that. This beautiful land is for each and every one of us and we are together in this journey of creating a better tomorrow.

Let us welcome our ‘Bharatheeyata’ back into our lives – be it in the use of our

mother tongue, attire and respect for Indian traditions.

Let us take strides together for a more inclusive, confident Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ he said in the message.