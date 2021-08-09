Volvo introduces next generation electric cars: Volvo Concept recharge

Volvo has unveiled its vision for the future of electric vehicles. These concepts, dubbed the Volvo concept recharge, represent a new paradigm in car design, especially for the next generation of all-electric Volvos. Volvo emphasizes its Scandinavian design heritage with a mantra of ‘less is more.’

Volvo’s first generation of electric cars shares a floor with combustion engine-powered cars, necessitating a delicate balance of proportions and space to accommodate both a battery pack and an internal combustion engine. Flat floors will be standard on the next generation of Volvo fully electric cars, the first of which is the company’s first SUV built on a completely new electric-only technology platform.

Volvo was able to evolve the car’s proportions by removing the complexity of the internal combustion engine, increasing interior space while improving aerodynamic efficiency. This allowed the car’s wheelbase and wheel size to be extended, resulting in shorter overhangs and more storage space between the front seats.

Volvo has removed all unnecessary elements and treated what remains with high precision by employing the ‘less is more’ concept. A shield-like structure supports a new interpretation of the company’s thor’s hammer headlight design, replacing the traditional grille. These include pure graphics with HD technology that open at night to reveal the main lamp units.